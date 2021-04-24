FY2022 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Decreased by Analyst

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of FE stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

