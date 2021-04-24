Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for about 2.9% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $12,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.77. The company had a trading volume of 489,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,441. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $172.11 and a 12-month high of $277.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.80 and a 200-day moving average of $234.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.63.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

