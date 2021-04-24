Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after purchasing an additional 734,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $295,934,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,585,000 after purchasing an additional 309,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $63.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.