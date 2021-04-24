Garrison Asset Management LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

