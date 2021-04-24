Garrison Asset Management LLC Buys 149 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,645,582.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

MA opened at $387.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.83 and a 52-week high of $389.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

