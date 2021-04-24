Garrison Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 2.0% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

