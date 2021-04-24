Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,628 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 144,778 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,502 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.87.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.