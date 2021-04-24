Garrison Asset Management LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 54,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 96,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $115.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.