Genco Shipping & Trading’s (GNK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GNK. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.70.

NYSE GNK opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $586.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $5,024,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,690,957 shares of company stock valued at $49,356,720. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

