Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.95

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.08. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 176,753 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genetic Technologies by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Genetic Technologies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

