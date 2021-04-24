Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $122.97 and last traded at $122.30, with a volume of 3978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.24.

The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Genuine Parts by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05.

About Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

