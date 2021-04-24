Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gerdau’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Gerdau posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gerdau will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gerdau.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE GGB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. 36,036,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,325,116. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gerdau by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gerdau by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

