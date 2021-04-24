Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Getinge has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.5226 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

