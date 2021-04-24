Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $6.29

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.59. Gevo shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 131,408 shares changing hands.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Noble Financial boosted their price target on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Gevo by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Gevo by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gevo by 1,131.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

