Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GJNSY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a consensus rating of Hold.

GJNSY opened at $24.80 on Friday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

