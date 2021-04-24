Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,942. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Earnings History for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit