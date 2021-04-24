Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,942. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

