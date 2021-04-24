Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 67,719 Shares of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Stock

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,719 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $688,025.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 69 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $703.11.
  • On Monday, April 12th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $1,018.00.
  • On Thursday, April 8th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 391 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $3,980.38.
  • On Tuesday, April 6th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 801 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $8,154.18.
  • On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $101,800.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 30th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 200 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $2,036.00.
  • On Thursday, March 25th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $101,500.00.
  • On Monday, March 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 380 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $3,872.20.
  • On Thursday, March 18th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 192 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $1,954.56.
  • On Tuesday, March 16th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,700 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $110,317.00.

Shares of GRNV stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 91,028 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 942,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 415,986 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares during the period. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile

As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.

