Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $209.00 at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $209.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.65% from the company’s previous close.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.14.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $216.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 129.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $147.28 and a 1-year high of $220.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.28 and a 200 day moving average of $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

