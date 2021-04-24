Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Stock analysts at Aegis began coverage on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Aegis’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

Global Self Storage stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the third quarter valued at $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

