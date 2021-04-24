Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.89

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.93. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 19,826 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth $50,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

