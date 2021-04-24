Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Position Reduced by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,560,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,819 shares during the period. Globant makes up about 3.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $323,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

GLOB stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.59. The company had a trading volume of 143,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.76 and a 200 day moving average of $205.55. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $101.67 and a 12 month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

