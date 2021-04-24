Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.66 million, a P/E ratio of -282.72 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Ronald Little purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $153,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

