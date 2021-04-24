Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.66 million, a P/E ratio of -282.72 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Little acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $153,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 132,290 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Gold Resource by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

