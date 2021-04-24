Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,857 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 34,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.