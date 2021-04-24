Golem (GLM) Price Down 34.4% This Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Golem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Golem has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $343.71 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00063380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00056526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00091434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.98 or 0.00646410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.82 or 0.07856580 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

