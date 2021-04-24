Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 657 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

SCHD traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,266. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71.

