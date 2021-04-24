Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.58. 206,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,774. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $41.77.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

