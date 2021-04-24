Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 18,535 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIP. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 213,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,815. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.