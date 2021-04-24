Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 44.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,763,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

