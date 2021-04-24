Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,678. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $172.15 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.97.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

