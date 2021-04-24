Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 91,911 VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 91,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $49.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

