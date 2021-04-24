Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 107.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after purchasing an additional 139,629 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $373.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.91. The stock has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.