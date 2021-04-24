Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 848.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $1,262,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Baidu by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $220.94 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

