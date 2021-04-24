Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 929.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,841 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 1.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,127,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJO opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

