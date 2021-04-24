Gradient Investments LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,502,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,600.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,508.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1,571.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $553.61 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,005.06 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,724.72.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

