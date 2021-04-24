Gradient Investments LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

