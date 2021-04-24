Gradient Investments LLC Sells 345 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,995,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 134.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE SRE opened at $137.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.45.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.