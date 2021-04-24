Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 140,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

