Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of GSBC stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $56.16. 36,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.99. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

