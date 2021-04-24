Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 702,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Shares of ROST opened at $128.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $130.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.