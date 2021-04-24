Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%.

Shares of GFED stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $24.72. 18,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.59. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.