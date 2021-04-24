Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

NASDAQ:GFED traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.59. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFED shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.