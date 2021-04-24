Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

NASDAQ:GFED traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.59. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFED shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Earnings History for Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit