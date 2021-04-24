Guardian Investment Management Sells 100,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guardian Investment Management lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises 11.4% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Apple by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,952,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,700,448,000 after buying an additional 23,862,787 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,475,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,371,278,000 after buying an additional 14,750,520 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,158,416,000 after buying an additional 13,053,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.