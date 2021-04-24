Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s current price.

HLNE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,716 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

