Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s current price.

HLNE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,716 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Analyst Recommendations for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit