Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOG. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

