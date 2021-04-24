Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOG. Northcoast Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

HOG opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $48.19.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

