Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOG. Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.40.

NYSE HOG opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $48.19.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $102,777,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $66,511,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after acquiring an additional 317,110 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after acquiring an additional 231,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

