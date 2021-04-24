Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,458. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $103.86 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.87 and a 200-day moving average of $180.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.