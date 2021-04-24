Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $16.05 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,634,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,890. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.72 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

