Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $39,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $400.31 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $401.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $378.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.64 and a 200-day moving average of $345.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

